Abstract

Nonconsensual condom removal (NCCR) is a form of sexual violence that a significant minority of men use to obtain unprotected sex. Experiencing NCCR is associated with serious physical and mental health consequences, such as sexually transmitted infections, unplanned pregnancies, anxiety, and depression. Alcohol use is known to be associated with sexual violence in general; however, limited research has been done on the association between alcohol-related factors and NCCR specifically. Thus, the present study examined the associations between event-level drinking, daily drinking, drinking motives, alcohol expectancies, and NCCR. Young, single, heterosexually active men (N = 96) completed cross-sectional measures of their NCCR behavior, event-level drinking, drinking motives, and alcohol expectancies. A total of 19 (19.8%) participants reported successfully engaging in NCCR at least once since age 14.



RESULTS showed that consuming more alcohol during the event, having more highly intoxicated partners, drinking to enhance sex, and holding more negative alcohol expectancies were associated with increased likelihood of NCCR. To effectively decrease the rates of NCCR, prevention efforts could aim to decrease event-level alcohol consumption for both men and their partners and to challenge men's beliefs regarding alcohol's role in sexual behavior. Given the current study's limitations, future studies should consider employing an ecological momentary assessment design to avoid recall bias and include more diverse samples to increase the generalizability of findings.

