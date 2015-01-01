|
Nonconsensual condom removal (NCCR) is a form of sexual violence that a significant minority of men use to obtain unprotected sex. Experiencing NCCR is associated with serious physical and mental health consequences, such as sexually transmitted infections, unplanned pregnancies, anxiety, and depression. Alcohol use is known to be associated with sexual violence in general; however, limited research has been done on the association between alcohol-related factors and NCCR specifically. Thus, the present study examined the associations between event-level drinking, daily drinking, drinking motives, alcohol expectancies, and NCCR. Young, single, heterosexually active men (N = 96) completed cross-sectional measures of their NCCR behavior, event-level drinking, drinking motives, and alcohol expectancies. A total of 19 (19.8%) participants reported successfully engaging in NCCR at least once since age 14.
alcohol; sexual violence; alcohol expectancies; condom use resistance; drinking motives; nonconsensual condom removal