Abstract

After defining the syndrome of moral injury (MI), reviewing its relationship to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and examining its psychological consequences and impact on functioning, we describe a new psychotherapeutic treatment for MI called spiritually integrated cognitive processing therapy (SICPT). SICPT builds on cognitive processing therapy (CPT), a commonly used trauma-focused treatment for PTSD. To our knowledge, SICPT is the first one-on-one individualized psychotherapeutic treatment that integrates a person's spiritual and religious beliefs into the treatment for MI, using the latter to work through and process the psychological, spiritual, and religious symptoms of this condition. Here, we describe the initial results obtained from a single-group experimental study examining the treatment of three patients with significant symptoms of both MI and PTSD. Given the effects of SICPT on reducing both MI and PTSD symptoms, we have decided to report these early results before study completion to alert the scientific community about this potentially effective new treatment.

Language: en