Abstract

Not everyone who shares their lived experience of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in research has disclosed this previously outside of a research context. Our objective was to identify reasons people who have not previously disclosed their NSSI felt comfortable discussing their self-injury in research contexts. The sample consisted of 70 individuals with lived experience of self-injury who had not previously disclosed this experience outside of research (Mage = 23.04 years, SD = 5.90; 75.70% women). Using content analysis of open-ended responses, we identified three reasons participants felt comfortable discussing their NSSI in research. Most commonly, participants did not anticipate negative consequences discussing their NSSI due to the way the research was conducted (e.g., confidentiality). Second, participants valued NSSI research and wanted to contribute to such work. Third, participants referenced feeling mentally and emotionally prepared to discuss their NSSI. The findings indicate that individuals who have not previously disclosed their NSSI may wish to discuss their experience in research for a variety of reasons. Such findings highlight implications for how we foster safe spaces in research for people with lived experience of NSSI.

Language: en