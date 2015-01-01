Abstract

Ecstasy/Molly/MDMA is a widely used substance often taken in combination with other drugs in different contexts. The current study assessed ecstasy use patterns, concurrent substance use and the context of ecstasy use among an international sample of adults (N = 1,732). Participants were 87% white, 81% male, 42% college educated, 72% employed, with a mean age of 25.7 (SD = 8.3). Using the modified UNCOPE, risk for ecstasy use disorder was 22% overall, and significantly higher among younger individuals and those with greater frequency and quantity of use. Participants reporting risky ecstasy use endorsed significantly higher use of alcohol, nicotine/tobacco, cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine, benzodiazepines, and ketamine compared to those at lower risk. Great Britain (aOR = 1.86; 95% CI [1.24, 2.81]) and Nordic countries (aOR = 1.97; 95% CI [1.11, 3.47]) were approximately 2 times more likely to exhibit risk for ecstasy use disorder than the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand. Taking ecstasy at home emerged as a common setting followed by electronic dance music events and music festivals. The UNCOPE may be a useful clinical tool for detecting problematic ecstasy use. Harm reduction interventions for ecstasy should target young people, substance co-administration, and context of use.

Language: en