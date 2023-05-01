Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma video review of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) handoffs demonstrates frequent problems including interruptions and incomplete information transfer. This study aimed to perform a regional needs assessment of handoff perceptions and expectations to guide future standardization efforts.



METHODS: A multidisciplinary team of trauma providers through consensus building created an anonymous survey which was then distributed through the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council and four regional level-1 trauma institutions. Qualitative data underwent content analysis; quantitative data are presented with descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Survey responses (n = 249) were submitted by trauma nurses (38%), EMS (24%), emergency physicians (14%), and trauma physicians (13%). Median overall handoff quality was rated well (4, scale 1-5) despite some variability between hospitals (3, scale 1-5). The top five most important handoff details were the same for both stable and unstable patients: primary mechanism, blood pressure, heart rate, Glasgow Coma Scale, and location of injuries. While providers felt neutral about the data order, the vast majority supported immediate bed transfer and primary survey in unstable patients. The majority of receiving providers report interrupting handoff at least once (78%); and 66% of EMS clinicians found interruptions disruptive. Content analysis revealed top priority categories for improvement: environment, communication, information relayed, team dynamics, and flow of care.



CONCLUSION: Although our data demonstrated satisfaction and concordance with respect to the EMS handoff, 84% of EMS clinicians reported some to high amounts of variability across institutions. Gaps in the development of standardized handoffs identified include exposure, education, and enforcement of these protocols.

Language: en