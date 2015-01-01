SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Christopoulos K. J. Urban Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11524-023-00734-x

PMID

37386342

Abstract

The United States combine high rates of firearm homicides with high gun prevalence. In the past, a significant positive association was found between the two. This study revisits the gun prevalence-gun homicide debate using more elaborate estimates of gun ownership for the 50 States. Longitudinal data (1999-2016) were analysed with Bayesian multilevel Gamma-Poisson models. The results demonstrated a very small positive association that diminished after adjusting for crime rates.

FINDINGS suggest that the association either attenuated in more recent years, or previous studies had overestimated this association.


Language: en

Keywords

Homicide; United States; Bayesian statistics; Firearm deaths; Gun violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print