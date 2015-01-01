Abstract

Electric scooters (e-scooters) are associated with a high risk of injuries, especially injuries occurring at nighttime or under the influence of substances.1 Several nighttime restrictions have been attempted to decrease the number of injuries, but the outcomes of those restrictions have been evaluated only without the use of user data.2,3 In addition, only limited data have been reported about the user database incidences of e-scooter–related injuries.4,5 Hence, we aimed to examine whether nighttime speed restrictions are associated with the incidence of e-scooter–related injuries.

