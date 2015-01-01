SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liukkonen R, Aarnikko H, Stenman P, Ovaska S, Reito A. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(6): e2320868.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.20868

PMID

37382959

Abstract

Electric scooters (e-scooters) are associated with a high risk of injuries, especially injuries occurring at nighttime or under the influence of substances.1 Several nighttime restrictions have been attempted to decrease the number of injuries, but the outcomes of those restrictions have been evaluated only without the use of user data.2,3 In addition, only limited data have been reported about the user database incidences of e-scooter–related injuries.4,5 Hence, we aimed to examine whether nighttime speed restrictions are associated with the incidence of e-scooter–related injuries.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print