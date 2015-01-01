|
According to World Health Organization (WHO), suicides are globally almost twice as more common among males than in females.1 However, in Afghanistan around 80% of the total suicide attempts (n =3000) are done by women.2 The same fact is supported by an official strategy report by the government of Afghanistan (GoA) which shows that majority of the victims of self-immolation were females (95%) between the ages of 14-19.3 The most important factors for this disparity are the gender-based violence (GBV) against women, forced marriages, lack of awareness of women's rights, the impact of the war, the custom practices such as marriage portion (Tuyana) or (bride price), and family violence.2, 3, 4 The most common methods of suicide in Afghanistan are self-immolation, hanging, drug overdose, and consuming chemicals such as detergent.5 Based on the numbers given by United Nations Population Fund, around 87% of women have been a victim of at least one form of sexual, physical, or psychological violence, and 62% have faced multiple forms of abuse.4
