Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been much speculation about the role of inequitable gender norms and early marriage in mental health and suicide risks in girls and young women, but no prospective study has yet investigated this relationship. Understanding these links has become particularly important in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to increased risk of child marriage in the most vulnerable girls.



METHODS: We examined the association between early marriage and mental health in girls using data from Understanding the Lives of Adolescents and Young Adults (UDAYA), a longitudinal study in adolescents in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India. The study included girls who were unmarried at wave 1 (2015-2016) and participated at wave 2 data collection (2018-2019). Information on mental health (Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9)), suicidal thoughts, plans and attempts were collected at both waves. Logistic regression with survey weights was used to estimate the association between marrying between the two waves and mental health.



FINDINGS: Between waves 1 and 2, 1825 (23%) participants (n = 7864) married. Unmarried girls with depressive symptoms (PHQ score≥9) at wave 1 had greater odds of transitioning into marriage by wave 2 than those without (adjusted-OR 1.5; 95% CI 1.1 to 2.0). The odds of wave 2 depressive symptoms were higher in newly married vs unmarried girls (adjusted-OR 2.0; 95% CI 1.6-2.5). Among newly married girls, the odds of depressive symptoms were higher for those who experienced any abuse than those who did not (adjusted-OR 1.6; 95% CI 1.2-2.2). This effect was larger for girls who had not given birth (adjusted-OR 2.2; 95% CI 1.4-3.3).



INTERPRETATION: Our findings show poor mental health preceded and was a consequence of child marriage. Mental health should be considered in policies and programming aimed at reducing early marriage; equally the mental health of young brides should be a focus for community and maternal health services. FUNDING: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

