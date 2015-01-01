Abstract

In 2022, provisional data indicated that more than two thirds (68%) of the reported 107,081 drug overdose deaths in the United States involved synthetic opioids other than methadone, principally illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs) (1). Xylazine, a nonopioid sedative not approved for human use and with no known antidote, has been increasingly detected in IMF products in the U.S. drug supply* and in IMF-involved overdose deaths (2). Limited studies suggest xylazine can cause central nervous system depression, respiratory depression, bradycardia, and hypotension in humans (3,4); chronic use might lead to severe withdrawal symptoms(†) as well as skin ulcerations (4). This report uses data from CDC's State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) to describe IMF-involved(§) overdose deaths with and without xylazine detected that occurred during January 2019-June 2022. Among 21 jurisdictions, which included 20 states and the District of Columbia, the monthly percentage of IMF-involved deaths with xylazine detected increased 276%, from 2.9% to 10.9%. Among IMF-involved deaths during January 2021-June 2022 in 32 jurisdictions, xylazine was detected in a higher percentage of jurisdictions in the Northeast U.S. Census Bureau region; listing detected xylazine as a cause of death varied across jurisdictions. Expanded postmortem and illicit drug product testing for xylazine is needed to clarify prevalence in drug supplies; further investigation of xylazine's effects on humans is necessary to characterize morbidity and overdose risk. It is important for overdose prevention and response messages to highlight the potential presence of xylazine in IMF products and emphasize the need for respiratory and cardiovascular support to address the sedative effects of xylazine.

