Abstract

In 2021, among males, Black or African American (Black) males had the highest age-adjusted rate of firearm-related homicide (52.9 deaths per 100,000 standard population), and Asian males had the lowest rate (1.5). Among females, Black females had the highest rate (7.5), and Asian females had the lowest rate (0.5). Males had higher rates than females across all race and Hispanic origin groups.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



Abbreviation: NH = non-Hispanic.



* Deaths per 100,000 population are age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population, with 95% CIs indicated by error bars. In 2021, the age-adjusted rate of firearm-related homicide was 11.1 deaths per 100,000 standard population for males and 2.1 for females.



† Firearm-related homicides were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes U01.4 and X93–X95.



§ Race groups are non-Hispanic; persons of Hispanic origin can be of any race. Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander persons are not shown separately because of small numbers. All includes all race and Hispanic origin groups including those not shown. Death rates for Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) persons might be affected by misclassification of race and Hispanic origin on death certificates. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_172.pdf



Language: en