Agrawal S, Abecasis F, Jalloh I. Neurocrit. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12028-023-01779-1

37386341

Traumatic brain injury remains a major cause of mortality and morbidity in children across the world. Current management based on international guidelines focuses on a fixed therapeutic target of less than 20 mm Hg for managing intracranial pressure and 40-50 mm Hg for cerebral perfusion pressure across the pediatric age group. To improve outcome from this complex disease, it is essential to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms responsible for disease evolution by using different monitoring tools. In this narrative review, we discuss the neuromonitoring tools available for use to help guide management of severe traumatic brain injury in children and some of the techniques that can in future help with individualizing treatment targets based on advanced cerebral physiology monitoring.


Brain chemistry; Cerebral autoregulation; Cerebral oxygenation; Intracranial pressure; Neuromonitoring; Pediatric traumatic brain injury; Transcranial Doppler

