Abstract

The goal of this study was to examine the factors associated with Army noncommissioned officer (NCO) experiences, attitudes, and behaviors in their role of identifying potential suicide risk factors in their fellow soldiers. To better understand the perspectives of NCOs, an anonymous survey was administered to 2,468 Army NCOs. Descriptive statistics and linear regressions were conducted to compare subgroups of NCOs. Most (71%) Army NCOs have received many (11 or more) hours of suicide prevention training, but training in soft skills that may be important for the gatekeeper role was less consistently reported. Active Component soldiers reported greater confidence in their intervention skills (Cohen's d = 0.25) and fewer logistical barriers (e.g., time and space to talk) to intervening with at-risk soldiers (Cohen's d = 0.80) compared to Reserve and National Guard soldiers. Formal coursework in mental health areas like psychology or chaplaincy was associated with a greater level of confidence in intervention skills (Cohen's d = 0.23) and in more frequent intervention behavior (Cohen's d = 0.13). Army NCO trainings should be modified to better equip soldiers with the soft skills (e.g., active listening skills and verbally and nonverbally conveying nonjudgment/acceptance and empathy) needed to have effective conversations with soldiers about suicide risk factors and other sensitive topics. Strategies used within mental health education, which appears to be a strength for NCO gatekeepers, could be used to achieve this goal. Reserve and Guard NCOs may need additional supports and tailored trainings to better fit their operational context. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

