Van Voorhees EE, Dillon KH, Crombach A, Beaver T, Kelton K, Wortmann JH, Workgroup VMAM, Nieuwsma J. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37384480
OBJECTIVE: Engaging in war-related violence can have a devastating impact on military personnel, with research suggesting that injuring or killing others can contribute to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and moral injury. However, there is also evidence that perpetrating violence in war can become pleasurable to a substantial number of combatants and that developing this "appetitive" form of aggression can diminish PTSD severity. Secondary analyses were conducted on data from a study of moral injury in U.S., Iraq, and Afghanistan combat veterans, to examine the impact of recognizing that one enjoyed war-related violence on outcomes of PTSD, depression, and trauma-related guilt.
