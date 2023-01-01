Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data from some countries showed a worrisome increase in domestic violence but a paradoxical decrease in divorce during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. We investigated the impact of the pandemic on domestic violence and divorce in Taiwan in 2020-2021.



METHOD: Data for reported domestic violence and divorce by month and county/city (2017-2021) were from Taiwan government's registries. We used random-effects negative binomial regression to estimate the rate ratios (RRs) and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs) between the observed numbers of domestic violence cases and divorces in 2020-2021 and the expected numbers based on prepandemic trends (2017-2019). We calculated RRs for the two outbreak periods (First: January-May 2020; Second: May-July 2021) and the two postoutbreak periods (First: June 2020-April 2021; Second: August-December 2021) and each month in 2020-2021.



RESULTS: The number of overall domestic violence cases was greater than expected during the first COVID-19 outbreak-a 3% increase (95% CI [0.3%-6%])-and the two postoutbreak periods-a 9% increase ([6%-12%]) and a 12% increase ([8%-16%]), respectively. Intimate partner violence was the main contributor to the increases. The number of divorces was lower than expected throughout the pandemic (a 5%-24% decrease).



CONCLUSION: Reported domestic violence cases were higher than expected during the pandemic, particularly during the postoutbreak periods when the outbreak control measures were relaxed and people's movement resumed. Tailored prevention and intervention measures may be needed to address the increased vulnerability to domestic violence and restricted access to support during the outbreaks. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

