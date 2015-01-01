Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To adapt an evidence-based psychological intervention for pregnant women experiencing depressive symptoms and intimate partner violence (IPV) in rural Ethiopia.



METHOD: We conducted a desk review of contextual factors in Sodo, Ethiopia, followed by qualitative interviews with 16 pregnant women and 12 antenatal care (ANC) providers. We engaged stakeholders through participatory theory of change (ToC) workshops, to select the intervention and articulate a programme theory. We used "ADAPT" guidance to adapt the intervention to the context, before mapping potential harms in a "dark logic model".



RESULTS: Brief problem-solving therapy developed for South Africa was the most contextually relevant model. We adapted the delivery format (participants prioritised confidentiality and brevity) and training and supervision (addressing IPV). Consensus long-term outcomes in our ToC were ANC providers skilled in detecting and responding to emotional difficulties and IPV, women receiving appropriate support, and emotional difficulties improving. Our dark logic model highlighted the risk of more severe IPV and mental health symptoms not being referred appropriately.



CONCLUSION: Although intervention adaptation is recommended, the process is rarely reported in depth. We comprehensively describe how contextual considerations, stakeholder engagement, programme theory, and adaptation can tailor psychological interventions for the target population in a low-income, rural setting.

