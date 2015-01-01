Abstract

PURPOSE: Cannabis use among patients with cancer is common, yet data are limited regarding use patterns, reasons for use, and degree of benefit, which represents an unmet need in cancer care delivery. This need is salient in states without legal cannabis programs, where perceptions and behavior among providers and patients may be affected.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of patients with cancer and survivors at the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina (no legal cannabis marketplace in SC) was completed as part of the NCI Cannabis Supplement. Patients (ages 18 +) were recruited using probability sampling from patient lists (N = 7749 sampled; N = 1036 completers). Weight-adjusted Chi-square tests compared demographics and cancer details among patients using cannabis since diagnosis versus those not using cannabis, while weighted descriptives are presented for cannabis use prevalence, consumption, symptom management, and legalization beliefs.



RESULTS: Weighted prevalence of cannabis use since diagnosis was 26%, while current cannabis use was 15%. The most common reasons for cannabis use after diagnosis were difficulty sleeping (50%), pain (46%), and mood changes and stress, anxiety, or depression (45%). Symptom improvement was endorsed for pain (57%), stress/anxiety/depression (64%), difficulty sleeping (64%), and loss of appetite (40%).



CONCLUSIONS: Among patients with cancer and survivors at a NCI-designated cancer center within SC, a state without legal access to medical cannabis, prevalence rates, and reasons for cannabis use are consistent with emerging literature in oncology populations. These findings have implications for care delivery, and work is needed to inform recommendations for providers and patients.

Language: en