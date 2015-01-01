Abstract

Survivors of sexual assault (SA) and intimate partner violence (IPV) report high rates of alcohol misuse and often receive services from community agencies. We conducted a qualitative study to examine barriers and facilitators to treatment for alcohol misuse after experiences of SA/IPV among survivors (N = 13) and victim service professionals (VSPs; N = 22) at community-based agencies using semi-structured interviews and focus groups. Survivors discussed seeking treatment for alcohol misuse when alcohol is being used to cope with SA/IPV-related distress and when alcohol use becomes problematic. Survivors identified that the stigma and acknowledgment of alcohol misuse are individual-level barriers and facilitators to treatment. System-level factors were also described including having access to treatment and sensitive providers. VSPs also discussed individual (e.g., stigma) and system (e.g., availability and quality of services) level barriers and facilitators to treatment for alcohol misuse.



RESULTS indicated several unique barriers and facilitators to treatment for alcohol misuse following SA/IPV.

Language: en