SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yao KK, Si XY, Ye LX. Zhongguo Dang Dai Er Ke Za Zhi 2023; 25(6): 653-657.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Zhongguo Dang Dai Er Ke Za Zhi)

DOI

10.7499/j.issn.1008-8830.2302080

PMID

37382137

Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is becoming increasingly common in adolescents and seriously affects their physical and mental health, and it is also a major risk factor for suicide among adolescents. NSSI has now become a public health issue of general concern; however, the identification of cognitive dysfunction in NSSI is still based on neuropsychological cognitive assessment and subjective questionnaire assessment, with a lack of objective evaluation indicators. As a method for studying the cognitive neural mechanism of NSSI, electroencephalography is a reliable tool for finding objective biomarkers of NSSI. This article reviews the recent research on electrophysiology associated with cognitive dysfunction in adolescents with NSSI.


Language: zh

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Risk Factors; *Self-Injurious Behavior; Non-suicidal self-injury; Electroencephalography; *Cognitive Dysfunction; Neurocognition; Neuropsychological Tests

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print