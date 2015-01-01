|
Yao KK, Si XY, Ye LX. Zhongguo Dang Dai Er Ke Za Zhi 2023; 25(6): 653-657.
(Copyright © 2023, Zhongguo Dang Dai Er Ke Za Zhi)
37382137
Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is becoming increasingly common in adolescents and seriously affects their physical and mental health, and it is also a major risk factor for suicide among adolescents. NSSI has now become a public health issue of general concern; however, the identification of cognitive dysfunction in NSSI is still based on neuropsychological cognitive assessment and subjective questionnaire assessment, with a lack of objective evaluation indicators. As a method for studying the cognitive neural mechanism of NSSI, electroencephalography is a reliable tool for finding objective biomarkers of NSSI. This article reviews the recent research on electrophysiology associated with cognitive dysfunction in adolescents with NSSI.
Adolescent; Humans; Risk Factors; *Self-Injurious Behavior; Non-suicidal self-injury; Electroencephalography; *Cognitive Dysfunction; Neurocognition; Neuropsychological Tests