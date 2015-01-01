Abstract

In this study, we reviewed the literature to investigate current status of group-based mental health approaches for students in need of supports in Japan. We searched for original paper with abstract description as the keywords of university （including college）, higher education institution, university students （including college students）, and student health service through ICHUSHI （Japanese）. As a result, twelve dissertations at seven universities were identified. They suggest that group-based mental health approaches have efficient and group-specific positive effects on students in need of supports.



大学の保健管理施設では学生のメンタルヘルス問題に対してそれぞれの実情に合わせた取り組みをこれまで実施してきた。今回，大学における困り感を抱える学生に対しての，集団を対象としたメンタルヘルスの取り組みの実態について，文献検討から明らかにした。医中誌Webを用いて，2021年1月に，大学，高等教育機関，大学生，学生保健医療サービスをキーワードとして，原著論文，抄録ありで絞り込み検索をした（970編）。検索した論文から，本研究の目的に即した「大学または高等教育機関での困り感を抱える学生に対する，集団療法や自助グループ，居場所等の集団に働きかける取り組み」である論文を抽出した結果，最終的に抽出された適格論文は12編（7大学での取り組み）と非常に少なかった（居場所の提供の記載は4大学，自助グループやピアサポートの記載は4大学，プログラムの介入の記載は4大学であった）。適格論文からは，集団を対象とした取り組みが学生に対して効率的で集団特有の良い影響を与える可能性について示唆されており，その重要性の認識と，今後更なる知見の積み重ねや多角的視点での検討が必要と考えられた。

