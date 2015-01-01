|
Nishitani T, Mori M, Iwatani J, Hayashi S, Ogawa K, Yamamoto A, Yanagawa T. Campus Health 2022; 59(2): 38-43.
困り感を抱える学生に対しての集団を対象とした学生保健医療サービスに関する文献検討
(Copyright © 2022)
In this study, we reviewed the literature to investigate current status of group-based mental health approaches for students in need of supports in Japan. We searched for original paper with abstract description as the keywords of university （including college）, higher education institution, university students （including college students）, and student health service through ICHUSHI （Japanese）. As a result, twelve dissertations at seven universities were identified. They suggest that group-based mental health approaches have efficient and group-specific positive effects on students in need of supports.
Group; Student Health Services; Students in need of supports; Systematic review; University Students; 困り感; 大学生; 学生保健医療サービス; 系統的レビュー; 集団