Citation
Yamazaki I, Tokunaga M, Kanai M, Yamaoka T, Morimitsu A, Yamazaki A, Takahashi T, Takahashi T, Morita H. Campus Health 2022; 59(2): 50-56.
Vernacular Title
大学生の自殺事例の分析 ―信州大学と他大学との比較―
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan University Health Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Suicides at Japanese universities had been on a downward trend for 8 years, but increased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a nationwide survey on suicide among university students was conducted, there were differences in approaches among universities, and some questions remained unanswered. Therefore, we analyzed suicide cases that occurred at Shinshu University and compared them with other reports to gain insights regarding the current issues herein, including the risk factors associated with suicides among university students and limitations of preventive measures taken to date. The risk factors for suicide among university students were found to include changes in semester or year, academic difficulties, living alone, gender, and whether the student is from a liberal arts or science department. However, the results differed across universities. Approaches directed towards high-risk students have potential as suicide prevention measures, but the implementation and effectiveness of these measures warrants further research. The results suggest that sharing information among universities and examining the characteristics of this approach can aid suicide prevention among university students in the future.
Language: ja
Keywords
|
Analysis of suicide cases; Risk Factors; Suicide; Suicide prevention; University students; リスク要因; 大学生; 自殺; 自殺予防; 自殺既遂事例の分析