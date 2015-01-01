Abstract

Suicides at Japanese universities had been on a downward trend for 8 years, but increased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a nationwide survey on suicide among university students was conducted, there were differences in approaches among universities, and some questions remained unanswered. Therefore, we analyzed suicide cases that occurred at Shinshu University and compared them with other reports to gain insights regarding the current issues herein, including the risk factors associated with suicides among university students and limitations of preventive measures taken to date. The risk factors for suicide among university students were found to include changes in semester or year, academic difficulties, living alone, gender, and whether the student is from a liberal arts or science department. However, the results differed across universities. Approaches directed towards high-risk students have potential as suicide prevention measures, but the implementation and effectiveness of these measures warrants further research. The results suggest that sharing information among universities and examining the characteristics of this approach can aid suicide prevention among university students in the future.



日本の大学における自殺者数は，2019年まで過去8年間は減少傾向にあったが，2020年のコロナ禍において増加に転じた。大学生の自殺については，全国的な調査も実施されているが，大学間で取り組みに差があり，その実態には未解明な部分が残されていると考えられた。本研究では信州大学で発生した自殺事例の分析を行い，他大学等の報告（富山大学・筑波大学・全国調査）と比較することで，大学生の自殺のリスク要因とこれまでの予防対策の限界，今後の課題について考察した。当大学でのリスク要因としては，「学期や年度の切り替わり時期」「学業的つまずき」「一人暮らし」「性別」「文系学部・理系学部の別」等が考えられたが，他大学との比較では，その特徴に相違もみられた。自殺予防対策では，ハイリスク学生に対するアプローチが選択肢のひとつだが，その実施方法や効果の有無には検討すべき課題も多い。今後，大学間で情報を共有し，その特徴を検討していくことが，大学生の自殺対策につながるものと考えられた。

Language: ja