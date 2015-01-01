Abstract

The purpose of this study was to identify changes in perceptions of drinking among university students who experienced health problems due to heavy drinking in social settings and to obtain suggestions to better support university students to learn how to drink alcohol responsibly.



Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 10 university students who had experienced health problems due to heavy drinking in social settings, and the data were analyzed qualitatively and inductively.



Students had a common feeling of wanting to be acquainted with alcohol both before and after health problems occurred. However, although they continued to want to be better acquainted with alcohol, their ideas about drinking had changed to "wanting to avoid drinking excessively" and "believing in the importance of knowing how to drink in moderation so as to avoid problems."



Furthermore, after having health problems, they had concerns related to their relationship with peers, such as feeling concerned that they may "drink again under social pressure at a similar event" and "may not be able to refuse offers for drinks."



This study indicated the importance of helping university students to understand responsible drinking by teaching them how to reflect back on past drinking-related incidents in social situations to facilitate effective decision-making.



===



【目的】酒席での多量飲酒により健康問題が生じた大学生の飲酒に対する認識の変化を明らかにし，大学生が酒と上手に付き合うために必要な支援の示唆を得ることとした。



【方法】酒席での多量飲酒により健康問題が生じたことがある大学生10名に半構造化面接を実施し，データを質的帰納的に分析した。



【結果】健康問題発生前の認識と健康問題発生後の認識では【ほどよく飲みたい】という思いが共通していたが，健康問題発生後の飲酒への認識の【ほどよく飲みたい】という思いの中で＜たくさん飲む飲み方はしたくない＞と＜問題が起きない酒量を知る必要がある＞という飲み方に関する認識が変化していた。また，健康問題発生後の認識では＜場の雰囲気で飲んでしまうかもしれない＞＜勧められたときに断れるか不安＞という周囲との関わりに関する思いがあった。【ほどよく飲みたい】思いがあるが【飲みすぎてしまうことへの不安】も抱いており，酒席を振り返り今後の自身の飲み方を考え，健康問題が発生しないように考えていた。



【結語】大学生が酒と上手に付き合うための支援として，【ほどよく飲みたい】という思いを強化するため，酒席を振り返り今後どのように飲酒するのか自己決定できるよう関わる必要性が示唆された。

Language: ja