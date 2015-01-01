SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hodgson J. Crit. Radic. Soc. Work 2023; 11(1): 7-26.

(Copyright © 2023, Bristol University Press - Policy Press)

10.1332/204986021X16279110047749

Despite the global popularity of restorative justice that has emerged in recent decades, limited attention has been paid to restorative justice conferencing used with offending girls. This article critically analyses restorative justice practitioners' views concerning gender-specific practice and outcomes in restorative justice conferencing used with girls who offend. It is argued that restorative justice policy and practice has developed in a gender-blind framework, which fails to recognise or respond to the gender-specific needs and experiences of girls who offend. Drawing upon empirical findings, the article conceptualises, through a feminist-informed framework, the practical and policy implications arising from the gender-blind approaches of restorative justice conferencing.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en
