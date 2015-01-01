Abstract

The timing of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) suggests that hormonal fluctuations are a key component in its pathogenesis. Unfortunately, women with PMS cannot be distinguished from asymptomatic women regarding biological markers. Research suggests that increased susceptibility to hormonal changes among women with PMS may be explained by the theory of cognitive vulnerability to affective disorders. The study group comprised 127 women (aged 19-35). The participants were divided into four groups: asymptomatic, nondepressed with PMS, depressed without PMS, and both depressed and with PMS. PMS was diagnosed by prospective daily reports, and depression by SCID-IV. All participants completed the Cognitive triad inventory (CTI), Metacognitive belief questionnaire (MCQ-30), and the self-referent information processing task (SRET) randomly either in the follicular or luteal phase.



FINDINGS indicated that only the asymptomatic women differed in cognitive processing from the depressed women. Those with PMS, despite demonstrating a slightly greater intensity of distorted cognitive processing, did not differ significantly from the asymptomatic participants; however, they differed from those with depression regarding in the cognitive triad. The phase of the cycle was not a significant factor in differentiating distorted cognitive processing. Depressed women have more distorted cognitive processes than non-depressed women. Women with PMS appear to be a group that lies between asymptomatic women and those who suffer from depression. Moreover, among women with depression, those with PMS have even more severe distorted cognitive processing than those without PMS.

Language: en