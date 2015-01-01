|
Citation
|
Śliwerski A, Koszałkowska K, Mrowicka A, Szafran M. Int. J. Cogn. Ther. 2023; 16(1): 26-39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The timing of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) suggests that hormonal fluctuations are a key component in its pathogenesis. Unfortunately, women with PMS cannot be distinguished from asymptomatic women regarding biological markers. Research suggests that increased susceptibility to hormonal changes among women with PMS may be explained by the theory of cognitive vulnerability to affective disorders. The study group comprised 127 women (aged 19-35). The participants were divided into four groups: asymptomatic, nondepressed with PMS, depressed without PMS, and both depressed and with PMS. PMS was diagnosed by prospective daily reports, and depression by SCID-IV. All participants completed the Cognitive triad inventory (CTI), Metacognitive belief questionnaire (MCQ-30), and the self-referent information processing task (SRET) randomly either in the follicular or luteal phase.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cognitive function; Cognitive impairment; Depression; Metacognition; Premenstrual syndrome