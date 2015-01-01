|
Dropiewska-Nowak A, Cychowska M. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2022; 72(2): 81-89.
(Copyright © 2022, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
37387291
AIM: Analysis of suicides on the basis of forensic post mortem examinations conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine in Bydgoszcz in comparison with data from previous years and other centers. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The assessment included 6,564 forensic medical opinions from the post mortem examinations carried out in 2011-2020, including 1,073 cases of suicide, taking into account the sex and age of the victims, the place where the suicide was committed, the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, methods of committing suicides and date (month and year).
Language: pl
autopsy; suicide