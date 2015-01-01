Abstract

AIM: Analysis of suicides on the basis of forensic post mortem examinations conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine in Bydgoszcz in comparison with data from previous years and other centers. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The assessment included 6,564 forensic medical opinions from the post mortem examinations carried out in 2011-2020, including 1,073 cases of suicide, taking into account the sex and age of the victims, the place where the suicide was committed, the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, methods of committing suicides and date (month and year).



RESULTS: Suicides accounted for 16.34% of all post mortem examinations. The most common method of suicide was hanging - 73%. The second most common way to take your own life was fall from height - 8%. The most numerous age group among those committing suicide are people between 51 and 60 years of age. In most cases, the suicide victims were sober. There is a significant difference between the state of sobriety and the gender of the victim. Male victims were much more often under the influence of alcohol during the suicide. 14% of all suicides were committed by women, and 86% by men. Death as a result of suicide took place somewhat more often within the boundaries of large urban agglomerations than in towns and villages.



CONCLUSIONS: The research showed an increase in the suicide rate compared to the previous years. Hanging is still the most common form of suicide. There has been an increase in the number of suicides in the elderly and an increase in the number of so-called combined suicides.

