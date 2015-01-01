Abstract

The aim of this study is to analyze the injury potential of the free-falling bullet in the cranium, which is known as a tired bullet in the public, with the finite element method (FEM) In the study, as penetrant 9 × 19 mm FMJ bullets with vertical falling angle, adult human skull and brain tissue were discussed. The results of the analysis with the Finite element method, which is similar to the cases reported before, revealed that free-falling bullets as a result of shooting into the air can cause fatal injuries.

