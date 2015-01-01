Abstract

Women who exchange sex and use drugs (WESUD) are at high risk for HIV infection and partner violence. The few tested interventions at the intersection of HIV and IPV show mixed results. This analysis examined the impact of a combination HIV risk reduction (HIVRR) and microfinance (MF) intervention on reported paying and intimate partner violence against WESUD in Kazakhstan. This cluster randomized controlled trial enrolled 354 women from 2015 to 2018 and randomized them to either a combination of HIVRR and MF intervention or HIVRR alone. Outcomes were assessed at four time points over 15 months. Logistic regression within a Bayesian approach assessed change in odds ratio (OR) of recent physical, psychological, or sexual violence perpetrated by current or past intimate partners; and paying partners/clients by study arm over time. Compared to the control arm, the combination intervention decreased the odds of participants experiencing physical violence from past intimate partners by 14% (OR = 0.861, p = 0.049). Women in the intervention group reported significantly lower rates of sexual violence from paying partners (HIVRR + MF - HIVRR: 25.9%; OR = 0.741, p = 0.019) at 12-month follow-up. No significant differences in rates from current intimate partners were found. A combination HIVRR and microfinance intervention may reduce gender-based violence from paying and intimate partners among WESUD above and beyond HIVRR interventions alone. Future research should examine how microfinance reduces partner violence and how to implement combination interventions in diverse settings.

Language: en