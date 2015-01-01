|
INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVE: Head and neck injuries are a heterogeneous group in terms of both clinical course and prognosis. For years, there have been attempts to create an ideal tool to predict the outcomes and severity of injuries. The aim of this study was evaluation of the use of selected artificial intelligence methods for outcome predictions of head and neck injuries. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 6,824 consecutive cases of patients who sustained head and neck injuries, treated in hospitals in the Lublin Province between 2006-2018, whose data was provided by National Institute of Public Health / National Institute of Hygiene, were analyzed retrospectively. Patients were qualified using International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (10th Revision). The multilayer perceptron (MLP) structure was utilized in numerical studies. Neural network training was achieved with the Broyden-Fletcher-Goldfarb-Shanno (BFGS) method.
injury; mortality; artificial intelligence; Artificial Neural Network; head; injury scoring system; mortality prediction; neck; TBI; trauma scoring system