Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the most frequently cited articles relating to ice hockey since 2000 and conduct a bibliometric analysis of these publications.



METHODS: The Clarivate Web of Knowledge database was used to gather data and generate a list of publications relating to "ice hockey" on June 20, 2022. Articles were filtered by the total number of citations accrued and were included or excluded on the basis of relevance to ice hockey; no date of publication, language, or journal restrictions. After the 50 most highly cited articles were identified, articles published before the year 2000 were excluded to avoid bias. The information analyzed from each article included author name (first and last), publication year, country of origin, institutional affiliation (of the first and last author), journal name, research design, main research topic, competition level, and the level of evidence.



RESULTS: Ultimately, 46 studies were included in this analysis. The total number of citations was 8,267 times with an average of 179.7 citations per article. The most cited article was cited 926 times. The articles came from 5 different countries, with the United States and Canada comprising 27 and 13 articles, respectively. All articles were published in English. The American Journal of Sports Medicine published the greatest number of articles. The most studied topic was concussion/traumatic brain injury (n = 26). Professional hockey was the most studied level of competition (n = 15), while college followed (n = 13). Three institutions, University of Calgary, Dartmouth School of Medicine, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were responsible for 32.6% of the top articles (n = 15).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of the most cited articles relating to ice hockey are cohort studies, review articles, and epidemiological studies originating from the United States or Canada. The majority of publications included in the analysis focused on concussion and traumatic brain injury prevalence, identification, diagnosis, outcomes, and prevention, as well as the most studied level of competition was professional, but the greatest number of participants arose from the youth and high school level. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, cross-sectional study.

Language: en