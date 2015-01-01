|
Citation
|
Zhang H, Su W, Yin G. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 2023; 23(1): e155.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37391690
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the causal analysis of observational studies, covariates should be carefully balanced to approximate a randomized experiment. Numerous covariate balancing methods have been proposed for this purpose. However, it is often unclear what type of randomized experiments the balancing approaches aim to approximate; and this may cause ambiguity and hamper the synthesis of balancing characteristics within randomized experiments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Causal inference; Covariate balance; Observational data; Rerandomization; Treatment effect