Citation
Tomsich EA, Pear VA, Schleimer JP, Wintemute GJ. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1275.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37391789
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Firearm violence is a major public health problem in the United States, yet most states lack a mechanism to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who are at high and imminent risk of harming themselves or others and are not otherwise prohibited. Extreme risk protection order (ERPO) laws are intended to close this gap. The current study examines the passage of California's gun violence restraining order (GVRO) bill using Kingdon's multiple streams framework.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Multiple streams framework; Firearm policy