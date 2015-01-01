|
Citation
Cruz-Kan K, Dufault B, Fesehaye L, Kornelsen J, Hrymak C, Zubert S, Ratana P, Leeies M. CJEM 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
37389771
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The impact of racism on patient outcomes in Emergency Medicine has been examined but there have been few studies exploring the experiences of racism in health care workers. This survey aims to explore the experience of racism by interdisciplinary staff in a tertiary ED. By characterizing the staff experience of racism in the ED, we hope to inform the design of strategies to disrupt racism and ultimately improve the health and wellness of both staff and patients.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Emergency department; Racism; Intersectionality; Discrimination; Emergency medicine; Equity; Inclusivity; Anti-racism; Diversity; Emergency room; Machine-learning; Microaggression; Physical assault; Racial violence; Verbal assault