Citation
Conklin DY, Karakurt G. Climacteric 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37387363
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Although a public health crisis, intimate partner violence (IPV) has been understudied for middle-aged women with mood disorders during their perimenopausal and postmenopausal years. The aims of this study were to examine the relationship between IPV and hot flashes/night sweats (HF/NS) frequency and severity among women with mood disorders and to test whether the effect of cognitive behavioral group therapy on menopausal symptoms differs between those with and without IPV at baseline and post-test.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; intimate partner violence; bipolar; cognitive behavioral group therapy; Menopause; relationship conflict