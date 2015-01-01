Abstract

Discovering a cerebral vascular malformation in an athlete should lead to evaluating hemorrhagic risk, notably in contact sports. Cavernous angioma is one of the most frequent pathologies in this context. It can be identified by a hemorrhage, the onset of an epileptic seizure, or, increasingly so, incidentally, while performing a medical examination for another reason. Whether sports practice is a risk factor for hemorrhage is unclear in available literature. When treatment is needed, surgery remains the gold standard. Currently, little data are available on the possibility of resuming contact sports after craniotomy. We report the case of a rugby player who underwent surgery for intracerebral cavernoma. We provide details on how the player was finally cleared to resume rugby practice and on the therapeutic management of this lesion.

