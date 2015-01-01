SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kumar A, Kara S, van der Werf B, Fulcher M. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JSM.0000000000001170

37389465

OBJECTIVE: To establish whether time to exercise cessation using the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test (BCTT) protocol can be used as a prognostic indicator of recovery after sport-related mild traumatic brain injury (SR-mTBI).

DESIGN: Retrospective analysis of prospectively collected data. SETTING: Specialist Concussion Clinic. PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred and twenty one patients presenting between 2017 and 2019 who underwent BCTT for SR-mTBI. INTERVENTIONS: Participants who remained symptomatic at a 2-week follow-up appointment after SR-mTBI underwent BCTT to develop a progressive subsymptom threshold exercise program with fortnightly follow-up until clinical recovery. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Clinical recovery was the primary outcome measure.

RESULTS: A total of 321 participants were eligible to participate in this study (mean age 22.94% and 46% female). The BCTT test duration was divided into 4-minute intervals and those who completed full 20 minutes. There was higher probability of clinical recovery in those who finished the entire 20-minute BCTT protocol compared with those who managed 17-<20 minutes (Hazard Ratio, HR 0.57), 13 to 16 minutes (HR 0.53), 9 to 12 minutes (HR 0.6), 5 to 8 minutes (HR 0.4), and 1 to 4 minutes (HR 0.7), respectively. Those seen earlier after injury (P = 0.009), male patients (P = 0.116), younger patients (P = 0.0003), and those with physiological or cervical dominant (P = 0.416) symptom clusters were more likely to achieve clinical recovery. Fifty percent of those who completed the full BCTT protocol achieved clinical recovery at day 19 post-injury.

CONCLUSIONS: The group completing full 20 minutes of BCTT achieved clinical recovery more quickly than those who did not complete full BCTT.


Language: en
