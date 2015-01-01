Abstract

Metal phosphides are highly toxic pesticides that result in high morbidities and mortalities worldwide. This systematic review included 350 studies that fulfilled the eligibility criteria. There were significant rising trends of studies on acute aluminum phosphide (AlP) and zinc phosphide (Zn(3)P(2)) poisoning (p-values = <.001), pointing to an increased number of phosphide-intoxicated patients. Acute AlP poisoning studies represented 81%, 89.3%, and 97.7% of all descriptive, analytical, and experimental interventional studies included in this review, respectively. High AlP poisoning mortality explains great research interest in AlP poisoning. Thus, after 2016, nearly half (49.7%) of studies on acute AlP poisoning were issued. Also, 78.82% of experimental interventional studies on AlP poisoning were published after 2016. The trends of in-vitro, animal, and clinical studies on AlP poisoning significantly increased with p-values equal to.021, <.001, and <.001, respectively. Seventy-nine treatment modalities for acute AlP poisoning were pooled from 124 studies; 39 management-related case reports, 12 in-vitro studies, 39 animal studies, and 34 clinical studies. All therapeutic modalities were summarized to formulate an integrated and comprehensive overview. For clinicians, therapeutic modalities significantly decreased mortality of acute AlP poisoning in clinical trials included extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), vitamin E, glucose-insulin-potassium (GIK) infusion, fresh packed RBCs infusion, and GIT decontamination using oils. However, meta-analyses are needed to provide solid evidence regarding their efficacies. To date, there is no effective antidote nor evidence-based standardized protocol for managing acute AlP poisoning. This article outlined the potential research gaps in phosphide poisoning that might promote and direct future medical research in this context.

Language: en