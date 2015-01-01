Abstract

The field of medical action extends beyond the clinical encounter. Rather, clinical encounters are organized by wider regimes of governance and expertise, and broader geographies of care, abandonment and violence. Clinical encounters in penal institutions condense and render visible the fundamental situatedness of all clinical care. This article considers the complexity of clinical action in carceral institutions and their wider geographies through an examination of the crisis of mental health care in jails, an issue of significant public concern in the United States and much of the world. We present findings from our engaged, collaborative clinical ethnography, which was informed by and seeking to inform already existing collective struggles. Revisiting the concept of "pragmatic solidarity" (Farmer in Partner to the poor: a Paul Farmer reader, University of California Press, Berkeley, 2010) in an era of "carceral humanitarianism" (Gilmore in Futures of Black Radicalism, Verso, New York, 2017, see also Kilgore in Repackaging mass incarceration, Counterpunch, June 6-8, http://www.counterpunch.org/2014/06/06/repackaging-mass-incarceration/ , 2014), we draw on theorists who consider prisons to be institutions of "organized violence" (Gilmore and Gilmore in: Heatherton and Camp (eds) Policing the planet: why the policing crisis led to Black lives matter, Verso, New York, 2016). We argue that clinicians may have an important role in joining struggles for "organized care" that can counter institutions of organized violence.

