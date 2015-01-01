Abstract

Introduction Street soccer makes the sport accessible to people affected by homelessness or precarious housing. There is overwhelming evidence that exercise improves physical and mental health. In addition, sport facilitates positive peer pressure that leads to beneficial life changes.



METHOD To examine participants' accounts of the effects of street soccer in a sample of socially disadvantaged players from Western Canada, we collected 73 cross-sectional self-reports of life changes via a questionnaire. The questionnaire included questions on social, mental, and physical health, including substance use. This allowed the calculation of a modified composite harm score.



RESULTS Participants reported improved physical (46% of participants) and mental (43% of participants) health, reduced cigarette (50% of smokers), alcohol (45% of users), cannabis (42% of users), and other non-prescribed drug use, increased number of friends (88% of participants), improved housing (60% of participants), increased income (19% of participants), increased community medical supports (40% of participants), and decreased conflicts with police (47% of those with prior recent conflict). Perceived reductions in substance use were supported by significant changes in composite harm score.



CONCLUSION Street soccer appears to promote improved physical, mental, and social health among people affected by homelessness or precarious housing, with reduction in substance use likely to be a key factor. This work builds upon past qualitative research showing the benefits of street soccer and supports future research which may help elucidate the mechanisms by which street soccer has beneficial effects.

