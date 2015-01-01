Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual assault, although not limited to females, is predominantly a form of male-on-female oppression and a form of torture and trauma, both physical as well as psychological, and may have longstanding and lasting effects. It includes any sexual behavior or act which is threatening, violent, forced, coercive, or exploitative and to which a person has not given consent or was not able to give consent. The impact of victimization is utterly profound and there is a wide range of responses a person may have to sexual assault. Some last a few days, others a few weeks, but most can entrench far longer.



METHODS: A detailed analysis was conducted on the data of each case using a standardized form and guided interview of 206 survivors who had experienced alleged sexual offenses and met the specified criteria, seeking examination at the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology in a tertiary level teaching hospital in India over a period of two years. Designed as a cross-sectional observational qualitative study, relying on interviews with the survivors. The inclusion criteria encompassed survivors of alleged rape cases, kidnapping cases, and anal sex ("sodomy") cases who presented to the department during the study period. Certain cases were excluded from the study, including those requiring only an "Ossification test" and cases involving prostitution.



RESULTS: The experiences of 206 survivors were analyzed and we found that in the majority of cases, the assailants were known to the survivors. Reasons for this included proximity, familiarity, and taking advantage of trust and faith bestowed upon them by the victim. Up to 75.24% of the offenses were committed with consent, while 24.76% were committed without consent. The causes of consensual and forceful sex acts were explored, with the majority of consensual sex acts being attributed to false promises to marry and love affairs. The majority of non-consensual sexual offenses were forcefully committed with ill intent, with only a small number being influenced by alcohol or drug intoxication. The study also found that almost equal numbers of cases were reported by survivors and their parents, and that survivor statements were valuable for investigating cases, although there were instances where they differed from their initial statements.



CONCLUSION: Mental and psychological status varied among survivors, with responses related to the elapsed time period from the occurrence of the assault.

