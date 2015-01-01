|
Citation
|
Cook NE, Gaudet CE, Kissinger-Knox A, Liu BC, Hunter AA, Norman MA, Saadi A, Iverson GL. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1110539.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37388549
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This systematic review examined whether race or ethnicity are associated with clinical outcomes (e.g., time to return to school/sports, symptom duration, vestibular deficits, and neurocognitive functioning) following sport-related concussion among child, adolescent, or college-aged student athletes. Additionally, this review assessed whether the existing literature on this topic incorporated or included broader coverage of social determinants of health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; race; mild traumatic brain injury; social determinants of health (SDOH); clinical recovery; ethnicity