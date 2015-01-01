|
Bevilacqua ZW, McPherson J. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1188741.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37388157
Researchers have only recently begun to investigate Return to Learn (RTL) considerations among college students with concussion. Initial investigations were focused on academic reintegration timeframes (1), faculty and staff knowledge of concussion (2, 3), and impacts on academics (4). Since then, investigations have addressed more precise aims, namely faculty perspectives of RTL and classroom accommodations (5, 6), peer-mentoring programs for students recovering from concussion (7), the Athletic Trainers' role in RTL (8), and factors mediating reading performance (9, 10). Most recently, preliminary consensus recommendations were introduced (11), signifying that college RTL is distinct from K-12, and requires unique attention.
concussion; college; policy; disabilities; FERPA; higher education; multidisciplinary team; Return to Learn