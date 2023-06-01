Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Worldwide, falls lead to possible complications such as prolonged hospitalization, prolonged bed rest, pressure injuries, fractures and mortality. AIMS: The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of novel fall prevention strategies that utilized technology in preventing falls.



METHODS: The meta-analysis and systematic review was guided by the Cochrane guidelines for systematic reviews of interventions. The authors searched databases for specified keywords.



RESULTS: A total of 22 studies were included. Interventions included multi-modal fall prevention interventions, camera surveillance, motion sensors and bed/chair exit alarms. Video monitoring was equivocal in reducing fall rates. Exit alarms statistically significantly reduce falls between groups but not within groups. The interventions were not statistically significant in reducing falls with minor injuries but they were statistically significant in reducing falls with serious injuries including fractures.



CONCLUSION: A comprehensive fall prevention care plan, rather than one specific intervention, is necessary to prevent falls effectively.

