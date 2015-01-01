|
Citation
|
Steinberg T, Kristoffersen A, Bjerkan G, Norheim AJ. Int. J. Circumpolar Health. 2023; 82(1): e2227344.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Union for Circumpolar Health, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37389983
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Freezing cold injuries (FCI) are a common risk in extreme cold weather warfare operations. The Norwegian Armed Forces (NAF) have the expertise and capabilities in education and training for warfighting capabilities in the Arctic. Nevertheless, a substantial number of Norwegian soldiers sustain freezing cold injuries annually. The aim of this study was to describe the FCI in the NAF, the associated risk factors and clinical associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk factor; military; Arctic; Cold weather injuries; conscript; freezing cold injury; frostbite; grading; sequelae; soldier