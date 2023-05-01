Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the prevalence, incidence, and transitions of suicide ideation and attempts and sex and racial/ethnic differences among children enrolled in three yearly assessments of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study. The forms of suicidal ideation (SI) (no SI, passive, nonspecific active, and active) among those who attempted suicide were also described.



METHODS: A subsample of 9,923 children (9-10 years old at baseline, 48.6% female) completed the KSADS-5 questions about suicide ideation and attempts in three yearly assessment (83.5% of baseline sample).



RESULTS: Almost 18% of the children reported suicidal ideation and 2.2% a suicide attempt at one of the three assessments. Passive (6.9%) and nonspecific active (6.4%) were the most frequent forms of suicidal ideation reported. Of the children with suicidal ideation at baseline, 5.9% first attempted suicide in the two subsequent years. Boys (vs. girls) reported more suicidal ideation at baseline. Black children (vs. White and Hispanic/Latinx) and girls (vs. boys) were more likely to start thinking about suicide over time. Black children (vs. White) reported more suicide attempts at baseline and across assessments. More than half of the children who attempted suicide at any assessment reported nonspecific active suicidal ideation (desire to kill oneself without plan/intent/method) as the most severe form of ideation.



DISCUSSION: Findings suggest a high prevalence of suicidal ideation among children in the US. When conducting risk assessments, clinicians should consider both active and nonspecific active suicidal ideation. Early intervention with children who are thinking about suicide may reduce their risk for attempting suicide.

