SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ortin-Peralta A, Sheftall AH, Osborn A, Miranda R. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.05.026

PMID

37389520

Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the prevalence, incidence, and transitions of suicide ideation and attempts and sex and racial/ethnic differences among children enrolled in three yearly assessments of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study. The forms of suicidal ideation (SI) (no SI, passive, nonspecific active, and active) among those who attempted suicide were also described.

METHODS: A subsample of 9,923 children (9-10 years old at baseline, 48.6% female) completed the KSADS-5 questions about suicide ideation and attempts in three yearly assessment (83.5% of baseline sample).

RESULTS: Almost 18% of the children reported suicidal ideation and 2.2% a suicide attempt at one of the three assessments. Passive (6.9%) and nonspecific active (6.4%) were the most frequent forms of suicidal ideation reported. Of the children with suicidal ideation at baseline, 5.9% first attempted suicide in the two subsequent years. Boys (vs. girls) reported more suicidal ideation at baseline. Black children (vs. White and Hispanic/Latinx) and girls (vs. boys) were more likely to start thinking about suicide over time. Black children (vs. White) reported more suicide attempts at baseline and across assessments. More than half of the children who attempted suicide at any assessment reported nonspecific active suicidal ideation (desire to kill oneself without plan/intent/method) as the most severe form of ideation.

DISCUSSION: Findings suggest a high prevalence of suicidal ideation among children in the US. When conducting risk assessments, clinicians should consider both active and nonspecific active suicidal ideation. Early intervention with children who are thinking about suicide may reduce their risk for attempting suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Longitudinal studies; Suicidal ideation; Suicide attempts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print