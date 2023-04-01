Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior (SI/SB) are prevalent among adolescents. Treatment of SI/SB in adolescents relies on their disclosure, yet there is limited research on adolescent SI/SB disclosure experiences. Understanding who they disclose to and how they experience their parents' responses to their disclosures is important, as parents are often involved in adolescent mental health treatment.



METHODS: The present study characterized adolescent SI/SB disclosures in a sample of psychiatrically hospitalized adolescents, examining to whom they disclosed SI/SB, perceived parental responses to SI/SB disclosures, and what they would prefer their parents did differently in response to SI/SB disclosures.



RESULTS: Results indicate that over 50% of youth disclosed their SI/SB directly to their parent and approximately 15%-20% of youth did not disclose their SI/SB to anyone prior to psychiatric hospitalization. Perceived parental responses to disclosures varied, including both validating and invalidating responses.



DISCUSSION: Findings have important implications for supporting parents and adolescents in discussing SI/SB.

Language: en