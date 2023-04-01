|
Citation
|
Bettis AH, Cosby E, Benningfield MM, Fox K, Burke TA. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37389524
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior (SI/SB) are prevalent among adolescents. Treatment of SI/SB in adolescents relies on their disclosure, yet there is limited research on adolescent SI/SB disclosure experiences. Understanding who they disclose to and how they experience their parents' responses to their disclosures is important, as parents are often involved in adolescent mental health treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Disclosures; Parent-child communication