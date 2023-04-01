SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bettis AH, Cosby E, Benningfield MM, Fox K, Burke TA. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.04.033

PMID

37389524

Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior (SI/SB) are prevalent among adolescents. Treatment of SI/SB in adolescents relies on their disclosure, yet there is limited research on adolescent SI/SB disclosure experiences. Understanding who they disclose to and how they experience their parents' responses to their disclosures is important, as parents are often involved in adolescent mental health treatment.

METHODS: The present study characterized adolescent SI/SB disclosures in a sample of psychiatrically hospitalized adolescents, examining to whom they disclosed SI/SB, perceived parental responses to SI/SB disclosures, and what they would prefer their parents did differently in response to SI/SB disclosures.

RESULTS: Results indicate that over 50% of youth disclosed their SI/SB directly to their parent and approximately 15%-20% of youth did not disclose their SI/SB to anyone prior to psychiatric hospitalization. Perceived parental responses to disclosures varied, including both validating and invalidating responses.

DISCUSSION: Findings have important implications for supporting parents and adolescents in discussing SI/SB.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Disclosures; Parent-child communication

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print