Abstract

BACKGROUND: METHODS: This study included 210 depression patients receiving antidepressants and ECT. The symptoms of depression were examined with the Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD) and Clinical Global Impressions Scale (CGI) at baseline and the end of treatment. Response and safety were compared among adolescent and adult patients.



RESULTS: For adolescents, the response rate (much improved or very much improved) was 80.9 %, and CGI-Severity (CGI-S), HAMD, and suicide factor scores were significantly changed as compared to baseline (P < 0.001), results of which were similar to the adult group. There were no significant differences in HAMD, CGI scores between adolescent and adult depression before or after treatment (P > 0.05). Notably, adolescents expressed stronger suicidal intent than adults, and ECT observably relieved it. Side effects (memory problems, headache, nausea/vomiting, muscle soreness) in adolescents were not statistically different from those in adults (P > 0.05). LIMITATIONS: As data were derived from a single center, the generalizability of results may be limited, and the potential factors affecting the efficacy of ECT were not further explored.



CONCLUSION: Antidepressants combined with ECT are associated with high response rate and safety for treating depression, regardless of age. A stronger expression of suicide ideation was observed in depressed adolescents, and side effects of ECT were similar to the adults.

