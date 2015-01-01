Abstract

Technology-facilitated abuse (TFA) against sexual and gender minority (SGM) adults is a serious though understudied issue. Few studies have examined the types, extent, and perpetrators of TFA against SGMs, and those that have analyzed any of these phenomena have mostly done so with samples of youths. This article offers results of a nationally representative survey on experiences of TFA among a sample of 2,752 U.S. adults aged 18 to 35 years, including 504 SGMs. The prevalence and types of TFA against SGMs were examined using a 27-item inventory capturing six general types of TFA, including surveillance, cyber-interference/communications, reputational harm, monitoring/tracking, fraud, and controlling/limiting access. Respondents could also indicate their relationship to the perpetrator.



RESULTS revealed significant differences in the prevalence, types, and perpetrators of TFA against SMGs (compared to non-SGMs), such that SGMs experienced greater levels of TFA victimization, were more likely to be victimized by perpetrators who were not intimate or ex-intimate partners, and were more likely to experience all forms of TFA, except for monitoring/tracking. No significant differences were found for general experiences of TFA victimization between cisgender and non-cisgender individuals or between sexual minority males and sexual minority females.



RESULTS thus show that although SGMs and non-SGMs experience similar types of TFA, SGMs experience TFA at higher rates. These findings provide a vital foundation for future work on TFA victimization among SGMs and offer insights for policy and practice, particularly for practitioners and clinicians working with SGMs.



FINDINGS indicate a potential need for greater access to health care, victim services, technological support, and legal aid for SGMs due to their increased risk of TFA victimization.

Language: en