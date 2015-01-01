|
Vogler S, Kappel R, Mumford E. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37386848
Technology-facilitated abuse (TFA) against sexual and gender minority (SGM) adults is a serious though understudied issue. Few studies have examined the types, extent, and perpetrators of TFA against SGMs, and those that have analyzed any of these phenomena have mostly done so with samples of youths. This article offers results of a nationally representative survey on experiences of TFA among a sample of 2,752 U.S. adults aged 18 to 35 years, including 504 SGMs. The prevalence and types of TFA against SGMs were examined using a 27-item inventory capturing six general types of TFA, including surveillance, cyber-interference/communications, reputational harm, monitoring/tracking, fraud, and controlling/limiting access. Respondents could also indicate their relationship to the perpetrator.
sexual minorities; cyber abuse; gender minorities; LGBT; technology-facilitated abuse